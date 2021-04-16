How to get free diamonds in Free Fire OB27 World Series Update

Free Fire diamonds are an in-game currency that players can use to purchase items like characters, pets and cosmetics.

Players have to spend real money to obtain Free Fire diamonds. While in-game items are very attractive for most players, spending money on them isn’t a feasible option for everyone.

As a result, many players often look for ways to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost. This article shows how players can acquire diamonds for free in the Free Fire OB27 World Series update.

How can players obtain free diamonds in the Free Fire OB27 World Series Update?

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most popular applications in the gaming community. The rewards-based app has over 50 million downloads and is rated 4.3 on Google Play Store. Players can click here to download it.

In Google Opinion Rewards, players have to complete short surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. These credits can later be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game.

GPT Apps and Websites

Swagbucks - one GPT website

GPT (Get-paid-to) websites and applications can also help players obtain in-game currencies at no cost.

In these websites/apps, players have to complete tasks, such as surveys and quizzes, in exchange for rewards like e-gift cards. However, the cashout options on these websites vary from country to country.

Some examples of such apps and websites are Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks and YSense.

Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways

Giveaways and custom rooms are also great ways for Free Fire players to obtain free diamonds. Many YouTubers and Instagram accounts host giveaways. With some luck, players can get their hands on free diamonds through these giveaways.

Custom rooms, on the other hand, generally have diamonds as one of the prizes for winning a match.

It is to be noted that players should never use any illicit means like Free Fire unlimited diamond generator tools to obtain diamonds. If found guilty, their accounts will be permanently suspended.

