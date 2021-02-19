How to get free diamonds for unlocking Elite Pass in Free Fire OB26 update

Free Fire features several cosmetic items like skins of different items: guns, gloo walls, bundles, and more. Many of these attractive items can be purchased from the in-game store or acquired from events or the Elite Pass.

Undoubtedly, the Elite Pass is among some of the most prized assets in-game, as it provides quite a few exclusive items. Players must spend 499 diamonds to get upgraded to the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade requires 999 diamonds.

Since spending diamonds is not a feasible option for everyone, players look for alternative ways to acquire diamonds to purchase the Elite Pass. It is essential to note that collecting the number of diamonds needed to purchase the Elite Pass requires a decent amount of time.

This article provides players with the best ways to get free diamonds for unlocking the Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Obtaining free diamonds for unlocking the Elite Pass in Free Fire

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Image via Google Play Store

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted ways to obtain diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

The application by Google provides players with rewards in the form of Google Play credits for answering short and straightforward studies.

These can be used directly to purchase diamonds and, in turn, the Elite Pass. However, the method is on the slower side. The frequency of the surveys will differ depending on the user, and the payout per study also varies.

The application has over 50 million installs along with a rating of 4.4.

#2 - Giveaway and custom rooms

Giveaways and custom rooms

Many YouTube channels organize several giveaways that allow users to obtain in-game currencies.

Also, some channels conduct custom challenges that present players with diamonds as prizes. Players can participate in such challenges to win diamonds.

#3 - GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks is one of the websites

There are numerous (Get Paid To) websites and applications that reward the users with various rewards for completing tasks like answering surveys, downloading apps, watching videos, and more. Some of the most popular ones are: Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, and more.

The cash-out method often varies depending on the country of the users. Usually, players can collect their rewards as Google Play gift cards and purchase diamonds in the game.

Users can also obtain diamonds by reporting bugs in the Free Fire Advance Server, but getting access to it isn't easy.

