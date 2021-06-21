How to get free Earthshaker Stomp pan skin in Free Fire

A wide range of cosmetics can be found in Free Fire, including costumes, skins, bundles, and much more. Aside from the possibility of purchasing them with diamonds, players can also obtain the items through events that are periodically introduced into the game by the developers.

Events around Rampage 3.0 have been running in the game over the past few days, and numerous rewards are in-store for the players. One of the upcoming ones provides the players with an opportunity to get the Earthshaker Stomp pan.

A guide on obtaining the Earthshaker Stomp pan skin in Free Fire for free

Earthshaker Stomp (Free) event in Free Fire

The event regarding the Earthshaker Stomp pan skin will begin on June 26th and will last for 24 hours. During that time, players will have to complete the required task to obtain the Earthshaker Stomp pan, i.e., obtain a total of three Booyahs.

After completing that, users can follow the steps stated below to claim it:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the “Events” (calendar) icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next, click on the “Ramage 3.0” section and press the “Earthshaker Stomp (Free)” tab.

Step 3: Players will be finding a claim button beside the reward when the event is active.

Upon claiming, users would be able to equip this skin via the “Weapons” section.

Note: As stated above, this event will be commencing on June 26th. Therefore, only on that day users will have the chance to get the pan.

Ramage 3.0 calendar in Free Fire

List of events that the developers have prepared (Image via Free Fire)

Here's the list of events:

Battle of the New Dawn (June 18th - July 1st)

Daily Summon (June 18th - July 1st)

Aftermatch Drop (June 18th - July 1st)

Road to New Dawn (June 21st - June 26th)

Free Earthshaker Stomp (June 26th)

Check-in reward (June 26th)

Play to get Rewards (June 26th - July 2nd)

