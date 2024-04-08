How to get a free Egypt King skin in Clash of Clans

Supercell has released a fresh Egypt King skin in Clash of Clans, priced at 899 INR, for the Barbarian King. However, you can grab it for free, as a popular COC content creator, Judo Sloth, recently announced its giveaway. To promote the title, developers often provide creators with exclusives to conduct giveaways, making for an excellent medium for players to grab a freebie.

As its name suggests, the Egypt King skin in Clash of Clans is a pharaoh-themed collectible featuring a Khopesh in the hands of the king instead of a sword. The skin is an excellent collectible if you're willing to spend money on an in-game item. If that's not the case, you have a chance to grab it for free, and this article will further discuss how.

Grab a free Egypt King skin in Clash of Clans

Get the skin for free (Image via Supercell)

Following is the step-by-step guide to participating in the giveaway and grabbing the freebie:

Step 1: Open X on your device

Open X on your device Step 2: Search for "Judo Sloth" in the search bar and find the creator's real account

Search for "Judo Sloth" in the search bar and find the creator's real account Step 3: Find the post offering the freebie and like and retweet it

Find the post offering the freebie and like and retweet it Step 4: Follow the creator's profile.

Finishing these steps will register your name in the giveaway. Note that the winners will be announced on April 10, 2024.

Other ways to get the Egypt King skin in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

You can buy the skin from the in-game shop if the giveaway doesn't yield anything. However, if you aren't willing to spend money on an in-game item, there are other ways to acquire it.

Google PlayStore is one of the best and most reliable mediums to get a free item in any title, such as Clash of Clans. It features an in-app token named Play Points. You can collect them by finishing the in-app designated tasks, including installing an application and using it for a few days. Eventually, you can submit your feedback based on your experience and win Play Points.

Cash-out these tokens or redeem them with your desired item in any title after you cross a certain threshold. However, stay cautious while finishing the designated tasks, as it may ask you to install a money-wagering or addictive application.

Besides this medium, you can get a free Egypt King skin in Clash of Clans via Google Play Games if you are a PC player. Currently, the application is offering PC players any item in the title for free or at an astoundingly discounted price, including Egypt King skin and Gold Pass in Clash of Clans.