How to get free Enter Chrono parachute skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world and has amassed a stellar fan base across the world, courtesy of the regular updates that its developers release.

The recent Operation Chrono update brought a series of new features to Free Fire, including a new character named Chrono, which is the in-game persona of football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another feature that has been introduced in the game is the new Chrono vending machine. Players can use the vending machine to claim several rewards in exchange for Free Fire tokens.

A detailed guide on how to get the free Enter Chrono parachute skin in Free Fire

On 13th December, Free Fire announced that players can now claim the Enter Chrono parachute skin by redeeming FF tokens in the Chrono vending machine.

Here is what their official social media post regarding the Chrono parachute skin says:

"The special Chrono Vending Machines and tokens have been included on the map. 🎰 Find these machines and tokens to exchange for in-game items to help you win the games!"

Players have to follow certain steps to attain the permanent Enter Chrono parachute skin. They are as follows:

Players need to play Classic matches to find and loot Free Fire tokens during matches.

After collecting tokens, players have to find the Chrono vending machines present in-game at different locations on the map.

They can then use those tokens to get various in-game utilities like weapons, ammo, gloo walls, etc.

To get the permanent Chrono parachute skin, players have to collect 5 tokens together in a single match. They can then exchange the tokens in the Chrono vending machine to get the skin.

Enter Chrono parachute skin event in Garena Free Fire

Players can go to the mailbox section of Free Fire to claim the free parachute skin.