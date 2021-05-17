How to get free FFWS 2021 Surfboard in Free Fire through Master Showcase event

The Free Fire World Series 2021 is just around the corner, and Garena has planned numerous events around this mega tournament.

The developers have revealed the FFWS event calendar, and a few have already commenced, including the “Pet Rumble Mission” and “Master Showcase.” These Free Fire events will not only keep players indulged with the battle royale title for days but will also offer various exciting rewards.

The FFWS calendar

The exclusive FFWS 2021 Surfboard is one of the rewards available in the Master Showcase event, and here is a guide to obtaining this Free Fire item.

Obtaining the FFWS 2021 Surfboard in Free Fire

Players must collect a specified number of badges to earn the rewards

The Master Showcase event started on May 17th, i.e., today, and will end on May 26th.

During the event, players will have to complete numerous tasks, including playing a specific number of games, creating memes, answering questions, and collecting various badges.

Users need a specific number of badges to acquire the rewards. Here is a list of available items

Gold Royale Voucher: Four Badges

Weapon Royale Voucher: Eight Badges

FFWS 2021 Surfboard: 13 Badges

Rules for the event

Here are the batches, along with the given conditions that players must fulfill to obtain the rewards:

Oath to FFW: Log in on 30/5 to watch FFWS

Masquerade: Play games by using six different characters

Survival Expert: Live longer than 150 mins

Mode Lover: Play BR classic, CS classic, and BR rank mode for at least three games.

Cover Me: Play with friends three times

Awaken! Andrew!: Use Andrew in 5 games

Killing Machine: Kill over five enemies in a game

Time to Party: Log in and check this website

Weekday Job: Login to this page for five days

Smile of the Muse: Share all kinds of memes that you made

Test Robot: Answer all questions of CG correctly!

In addition to this, there are three other mystery badges whose requirements haven’t been revealed. If users earn a mystery badge (fulfill secret condition), it will automatically get unlocked.

