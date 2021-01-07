How to get Free Fire Diamonds at 100% bonus from Games Kharido in January 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire offers its users a variety of cosmetic items like costumes and more, which allows them to customize the game up to an extent. Most of the items in the in-game shop can be acquired using the in-game currency, diamonds.

But, diamonds aren't free of cost, so users would have to purchase them using real currency. Top-up websites like SEAGM, Codashop, and Games Kharido are some of the means by which players can acquire the in-game currency.

Games Khairdo provides players with a 100% bonus on the first purchase. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can get Free Fire diamonds at a 100% bonus from Games Kharido as of January 2021.

Getting Free Fire Diamonds at 100% bonus from Games Kharido in January 2021

Image via Games Kharido

As mentioned earlier, Games Kharido is one of the most used and trusted top-up websites that the players can use. Follow the steps given below to acquire the diamonds at a 100% bonus:

Step 1: First, players would have to visit the official website of Games Kharido. They can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Next, they have to tap on the "Free Fire" option and log in using either of the two options - Facebook or Player ID.

Log in via either of the methods

Step 3: Several diamond top-ups would then appear on the screen of the users. They would have to choose the respective number of diamonds to buy.

Choose the respective top-up

Step 4: After the payment processes successfully, diamonds would soon be added to the players' accounts.

Make a successful payment

For the Indian users, the following are the payment options and top-up prices:

Payment

PayTM

UPI

NetBanking

Top-up

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

