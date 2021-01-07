3 best places to land on the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has established itself as one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation is quite competitive as its players are always looking for ways to reach the higher tiers in the game.

Various factors influence a player's performance in Free Fire. Finding a sufficient amount of loot is very important in a battle royale game, and choosing the right landing spot plays a crucial role in doing so.

Free Fire currently has three maps – Bermuda, Kalahari and Purgatory. The revamped version of Bermuda was recently introduced to the game, with a series of new changes which include:

Nurek Dam

Academy

Aden's Creek

Samurai Garden

This article lists out three of the best places to land on the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire.

Which are the best places to land on the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire?

Bermuda Remastered

(Note: The landing spots depend on the trajectory of the plane, so players would have to sometimes compromise their spots because of it)

#1 Peak

Peak on the Bermuda Remastered map

In the revamped version of Bermuda, Peak is one of the best places to land on. It provides players with an abundance of loot including high-tier supplies and other utility items.

The location is one of the hot-drops in Free Fire as it is located in the central region of the map. Players would have to be cautious when landing in this location as there are usually many other players in the area.

#2 Academy

Academy on the Bermuda Remastered map

Academy is one of the newest locations added to Bermuda. It has massive loot which is enough for an entire squad.

However, players might face some problems rotating in the later stages of a match as Academy is located in the corner of the map.

#3 Clock Tower

Clock Tower on the Bermuda Remastered map

Like Peak, Clock Tower is one of the hot-drops in Free Fire and is located in the central region of Bermuda.

It has an ample amount of loot. However, stealth plays a crucial role when landing in this area as many enemies monitor the location.

Other locations in Free Fire like Pochinok, Nurek Dam and Bimasakti Strip yield a high amount of loot but players would have to be vigilant if they aim to land in these areas.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.

