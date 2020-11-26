Diamonds are one of the most important aspects of Garena Free Fire. Players have to expend this in-game currency to avail most of the exclusive in-game items including pets, characters, gun skins, and more. Players also require diamonds to change their in-game name.

Diamonds are obtained by spending real money on the game. Players can top-up this in-game currency via several means including GamesKharido, Codashop, Garena Top-up center, and more.

In this article, we provide a step by step guide to top-up diamonds in Garena Free Fire from some ofthese websites.

How to get Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido, Coda Shop, and SEA Gamer Mall

GamesKharido

Games Kharido (Picture Courtesy: Games Kharido)

GamesKharido is one of the most used top-up websites by Free Fire players. GamesKharido offers the users a 100% additional bonus on first-time top-up. Follow the steps given below to use this site.

Step 1: Open the official website of Games Kharido. Players can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Tap the Free Fire option and log in using a Facebook account or Free Fire ID.

Step 3: After logging in, several top-up options will appear. Select the desired top-up option and top-up method.

After the payment is successful, diamonds will be added to the player's Free Fire account.

Codashop

Codashop (Image via: Codashop)

Codashop is used by millions of gamers worldwide to top-up in-game currencies, credits and vouchers. They usually provide users with additional benefits which make for enhanced overall value.

Follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds from Codashop.

Step 1: Visit the official Codashop website.

Step 2: Tap the Free Fire option under the direct top-up section. Enter the user ID.

Step 3: Select the desired amount of diamonds and make the payment using the available payment method.

The diamonds will be credited after the payment is successful.

SeaGM (Sea Gamer Mall)

SeaGM (Image via: SEAGM)

SEA Gamer Mall is an established global digital goods and services platform for gamers. Players can top-up in-game credits and currencies of several games including Free Fire. Follow the steps given below to use SEA Gamer Mall.

Step 1: Visit the SeaGM website and select the Mobile Game Top-up from the direct top-up menu.

Step 2: Select Free Fire from the list of games.

Step 3: Select the top-up amount and enter the player ID and nickname.

Step 4: Tap the buy now button. The users will be redirected to the payment gateway.

Make the payment with the desired option.

(Note: The users must create an account to purchase the diamonds from SeaGM)

