Sultan Proslo vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played mobile battle royale games in the world. It has a large audience on several online platforms including YouTube, Facebook and more.

The extensive following that Free Fire enjoys on these platforms has prompted many players to create digital content based on the fast-paced game.

Sultan Proslo and Gaming Tamizhan, aka GT King, are two well-known content creators who make content on Free Fire. The former plays in the Indonesian region while the latter plays in the Indian region.

In this article, we compare the Free Fire stats of both these players.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo’s lifetime Stats

Sultan Proslo has played 839 squad games and has won 290 of them, maintaining a win rate of 34.56%. He has over 2100 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2103.

In the duo mode, he has played 101 matches and has secured 26 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 25.74%. He also has 309 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Sultan Proslo has also played 557 solo games and has emerged victorious in 58 of them, making his win rate 10.41%. With 1508 kills in this mode, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo’s ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played 21 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.80%. He also has 18 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.13.

The popular YouTuber has also played 5 games in the duo mode, winning a single match, with a win rate of 20 and a K/D ratio of 2.

In the solo mode, Sultan Proslo has played 11 games and is yet to secure a victory. He has 17 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.55.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime Stats

GT King has played 16343 squad games and has triumphed in 3289 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.12%. With a K/D ratio of 3.48, he has secured 45425 frags.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1651 matches and has secured 158 victories, making his win rate 9.56%. He has also bagged 2952 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Gaming Tamizhan has also played 648 solo games and has won 48, translating to a win rate of 7.40%. In the process, he has killed 1415 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, GT King has played 330 squad matches and has 62 victories, making his win rate 18.78%. He has 727 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.71.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 39 matches and has won a single match. He has also accumulated 128 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.37.

GT King has also played a single solo game and has killed 3 enemies in the mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Sultan Proslo and Gaming Tamizhan have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions of the world.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is a step ahead of Gaming Tamizhan in all three modes - solo, duo and squad.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo matches as Gaming Tamizhan has only played a single game in the mode. However, in the ranked duo and squad modes, GT King has maintained a higher K/D ratio while Sultan Proslo has a better win rate.

