How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Season 36 Elite Pass

Diamonds are essential in Free Fire as they are primarily required to obtain many in-game items, including bundles, outfits, and emotes. Players even need them to change their existing IGNs. The new Elite Pass Season 36 is just around the corner, and it is one of the best items to purchase using diamonds.

However, this in-game currency is not free, and players must pay out of their pockets to acquire them. Hence, users often look for various means that offer them higher value on the purchase. Games Kharido is one popular way of purchasing diamonds as they provide a 100% additional bonus on the first purchase.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide to purchase diamonds from Games Kharido in the Garena Free Fire.

How to top up diamonds in Free Fire via Games Kharido

Players can head to the Games’ Kharido website using this link and follow the steps given below:

Tap on the Free Fire option

Step 1: Users should choose the Free Fire option, and a pop-up will appear, prompting them to log in either via Facebook or Player ID.

Next, they must log in with any of the preferred methods

Step 2: After logging in with the preferred method, numerous top-up options will appear on the screen.

Select the top-up option and make the purchase

Step 3: Players should select the desired number of diamonds and select the payment method. The available options include:

PayTM

Netbanking

UPI

Step 4: After the successful payment, the diamonds will be soon credited to their accounts.

Here are the costs of diamonds on the Game’s Kharido website

50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 – INR 40

100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 – INR 80

310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 – INR 240

520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 – INR 400

1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 – INR 800

2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 – INR 1600

5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600 – INR 4000

Players can later use these diamonds to pre-order the Elite Pass or purchase it when made available.

