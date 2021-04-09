How to get Free Fire diamonds from the in-game Top Up Center

Like most games, Free Fire has in-game currencies that players use to purchase a variety of items.

Diamonds are Free Fire's premium currency. However, they aren’t free of cost, and players are required to spend money to obtain them.

Players can buy Free Fire diamonds through various means. The in-game Top Up Center is one of the most reliable ways for players to purchase diamonds.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can buy diamonds via the in-game Top Up Center.

How can players purchase Free Fire diamonds from the in-game Top Up Center?

Players can follow the steps given below to get Free Fire diamonds via the in-game Top Up Center:

Step 1: Players should first open Garena Free Fire and tap on the diamond icon, which is located on the top of the screen.

Players have to click on the diamond icon to visit the in-game Top Up Center

Step 2: Numerous top-up options will appear on the screen. Players can select the number of diamonds that they want to purchase.

Choose the desired amount of diamonds and make a successful payment

Step 3: Once the payment is successfully made via the preferred method, diamonds will be credited to the player's accounts.

Here are the prices of Free Fire diamonds in the in-game Top Up Center:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Top up events

Dreki top-up

Garena also introduces various top-up events in Free Fire, which provide players with certain rewards for purchasing a particular number of diamonds.

The Dreki Top Up event is currently underway in Free Fire. It will come to an end on April 13.

In this event, players can obtain the newly added Dreki pet by topping up 300 diamonds.

