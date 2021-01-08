How to get Free Fire diamonds from in-game top-up center and Codashop in January 2021

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire. They are used to purchase most of the exclusive in-game items, including characters, pets, Elite Pass, and more. However, diamonds aren’t free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire the currency.

There are various means by which players can purchase Free Fire diamonds, in-game top-up center and Codashop being two of them. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can procure diamonds via Codashop and the in-game top-up center in January 2021.

Getting Free Fire diamonds from in-game top-up center and Codashop

#1 - In-game top-up

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in-game:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Diamond" icon, as shown in the picture below:

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the users' screen. Next, choose the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Step 3: After making a successful payment, the diamonds will be credited to the accounts of the users.

The developers run several top-up events that provide users with many rewards for purchasing diamonds. Currently, the "Time Travellers" top-up event is underway and offers:

Grenade – Time Travellers – Top-up 100 diamonds

M82B – Time Travellers – Top-up 500 diamonds

Blueprint: Time Travellers – Top-up 1000 diamonds

Prices of top-ups in-game for Indian users:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

#2 - Codashop

Codashop is a prominent top-up website, and players can follow the steps given below to buy the in-game currency:

Step 1: First, they have to visit the official website of Codashop. Users can also click on this link to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Tap on the “Free Fire” option and choose the desired payment method and top-up/recharge.

Step 3: Diamonds will be added to the players’ Free Fire accounts upon making a successful purchase.

Prices of top-ups on Codashop for Indian users:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

