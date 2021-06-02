How to get Free Fire diamonds at a low price today

Diamonds are an essential part of Free Fire, as the in-game currency is predominantly required to acquire most of the exclusive items, including characters, pets, cosmetics, and more. Users must shell out real money to get diamonds. Hence, they look for the best deals that provide them with a higher value on their purchase.

The developers of the game regularly add various events, providing players with good deals. The new “Less is More” event is currently offering a discount for users depending on the number of diamonds they possess.

Here is a step-by-step guide that players can follow to get the in-game currency at a lower cost.

Purchase Free Fire diamonds at a lower cost from Less is More event

The price of the diamonds depends on the currency the players possess

The Less is More event commenced today, i.e., June 2nd, 2021, and will run until June 8th, 2021. During this event, the price of the diamond pack will vary depending on the amount of currency the users possess. The fewer diamonds the players have, the higher the discount they will be offered.

The 520 diamond pack is available for up to a 60% discount, providing a perfect opportunity to acquire the in-game currency at a low cost.

The prices are listed below:

More than 299 remaining diamonds: INR 400

150-299 remaining diamonds: INR 300

50-149 remaining diamonds: INR 250

0-49 remaining diamonds: INR 160

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the diamonds at a lower cost in Free Fire:

Tap on the diamond icon

Step 1: Players should first open the game and tap on the diamond icon located on the top side of the screen.

Select the Less is More tab.

Step 2: Next, users must select the “Less is More” tab and click the yellow button.

Make the payment through the preferred method

Step 3: Then players should make the payment through their preferred method.

After the successful payment, the diamonds will soon be credited to their account.

