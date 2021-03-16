How to get Free Fire Diamonds using in-game Top Up center in March 2021

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire, which are mostly used to procure exclusive items. However, users must shell out money from their own pockets to purchase them as they aren’t free.

There are several means by which the users can acquire diamonds in Free Fire, top-up websites being one of them.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can obtain Free Fire diamonds using the in-game Top Up center as of March 2021.

Getting Free Fire Diamonds via in-game Top Up center in March 2021

Players can follow the steps given below to buy diamonds from the in-game Top Up center in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Diamond" icon located at the top of the screen, as shown in the picture given below:

Click on the diamond icon

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the players' screen. Next, they must choose the required number of diamonds they'd like to buy.

Choose the required number of diamonds to purchase

Step 3: Finally, players can make a successful purchase via the desired payment method. The in-game currency will soon be credited to the Free Fire accounts.

Following are the cost of top-ups for the Indian users:

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 250 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Superstar top-up event in Free Fire

Apart from that, the developers of Free Fire add several top-up events in the game that provide players with numerous rewards for purchasing a certain number of diamonds.

Presently, the "Superstar Top-Up" event is ongoing in Free Fire, and the users have an opportunity to obtain the following:

Skyler character - Top-up 200 diamonds Skyler’s Superstar bundle - Top-up 500 diamonds

The aforementioned top-up event will be concluding on March 21, 2021.

