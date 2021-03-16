Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The vast audience of Free Fire on platforms like YouTube has contributed to the upsurge of content creation.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Gaming Tamizhan, aka GT King, are two of India’s most prominent Free Fire YouTubers. They create a variety of content related to the quick-paced battle royale title and have garnered enormous fanbases.

The former has a subscriber count of over 9.1 million, while Gaming Tamizhan has over 2.03 million subscribers on his channel. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has contented in 8008 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2199 of them for a win percentage of 27.46%. He has notched 20836 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The internet star has won 735 of the 4233 matches coming to the duo mode, approximating a win ratio of 17.36%. In the process, he has racked up 11148 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The content creator has played 3363 games in the solo mode and has outshined his foes in 273, making his win rate 8.11%. He has 7560 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amit has featured in 103 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 19 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 18.44%. He has registered 322 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The streamer has 55 duo games to his name and has three victories, at a win percentage of 5.45%. With a K/D ratio of 3.37, he has 175 frags.

Desi Gamers has played 41 solo matches and has five Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 12.19%. He has secured 144 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has competed in 17123 squad matches and has come out on top on 3445 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 20.11%. He has 47798 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The streamer has played 1710 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 159, coming down to a win percentage of 9.29%. With 3102 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The internet star has played 659 solo matches and has 48 victories, converting to a win rate of 7.28%. He has exterminated 1430 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Ranked stats

GT King has played 64 games in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 10, retaining a win percentage of 15.62%. He has bagged 197 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The broadcaster has played only two duo matches.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Desi Gamers is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

Gaming Tamizhan is yet to participate in the solo mode in the current ranked season and has played only two duo games. Hence comparing their stats in these modes isn’t possible. Coming to the squad mode, Desi Gamers has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

