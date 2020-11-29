How to get Free Fire redeem codes from their official website?

Free Fire is one of the most popular Battle Royale titles, and it has a stellar number of fans throughout the world. The game often offers its players exciting rewards either by means of spending diamond top-ups or for free in a specific event.

However, Free Fire and other unofficial sources also provide Free Fire redeem codes, which can be really helpful for players who do not want to spend their diamonds on exclusive items. Redeem codes are alpha-numeric codes that are generally of 12 digits, and they provide a great deal for players to win items for free.

Moreover, the redeem codes are unavailable on their official website. They are only available in-game or when Free Fire releases some free redeem codes for its players on their social media handles.

Free Fire has an official website for the redemption of the gifts by placing the redeem codes there. This article provides a detailed guide on how to redeem Free Fire codes from their official website.

A step-by-step guide to redeem Free Fire codes from their official website

Note: The gifts from the official site can only be redeemed when players have a legit redeem code. Any expired code cannot be redeemed.

Here is a list of the redeem codes that Free Fire had released lately on their official Twitter page:

A3NMDVLPRFWS

A3NMD32DCH8X

A3NMD8W5F5H6

A3NMD96U4YFU

N6AQNM7RJ2CC

N6AQN9V432X8

N6AQNCNFU7C6

N6AQN3NMMX7J

WZ6DHWYHHG4H

Redeeming codes from the official Free Fire website:

Open the browser and type in "Redeem codes for Free Fire," or simply click here to visit the official page of the Garena Free Fire redemption site.

Free Fire rewards redemption site

After the page opens, log in to the in-game account by using the linked account of the game in either of the log-in options shown in the middle of the screen.

After logging in, the reward redemption site will occur, displaying three white tabs in the middle of the screen.

Place the redeem codes (Image via PrashantYT)

Place the respective code and click on confirm.

After successfully redeeming, a pop-up menu will appear with a "Congratulations" message.

Claim the reward in the Mailbox (Image via PrashantYT)

Log in to Free Fire and go to the mailbox to collect the reward acquired.