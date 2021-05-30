How to get Free Fire World Series 2021 free rewards today (30th May): Free gun skin, gloo wall, and more

The biggest Free Fire esports tournament of the year, Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals, has finally concluded, with the Phoenix Force crowned champions and taking home the lion's share of the massive $2 million prize pool.

Garena had set three different live viewership milestones for the stream at 150k, 300k, and 450k, respectively. Surpassing this will provide users with numerous rewards, including characters, gun skins, and more.

All viewership targets set by the developers were achieved even before the first match's commencement, therefore, players will be receiving exclusive items.

Moreover, Free Fire created history as the streams touched a peak viewership of 5.4 million viewers.

Obtaining Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore live watching rewards

As announced in the stream by the casters, all the declared rewards will be available as part of the in-game event from May 31st, 2021, 7:00 AM IST until June 1st, 11:59 PM IST.

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards when they are made available in-game.

Step 1: Players must first run Free Fire and open the event by tapping on the calendar icon.

Images are only for reference and are from the NA server, a similar event will be available in India server

Step 2: Under the FFWS section, click on the relevant live watching section and press the claim button to obtain the rewards.

For milestones requiring players to select one reward, users must choose their preference and press claim.

Here is the list of available rewards:

Tier 1 (450k live viewers)

Players will be able to pick up one of the rewards given below:

Kungfu Emote

Let's Go Emote

M79- Hipster Bunny

MP40- Carnival Carnage

Gloo Wall - Aurous Dragon

Gloo Wall - Nuclear Bunker

Gloo Wall - Dragon Sea

Tier 2 (300k live viewers)

Garena has offered players the opportunity to pick one from the pool of 26 characters.

The available ones comprise:

Ford

Kla

Wolfrahh

Luqueta

Hayato

Wukong

Rafael

Antonio

Maxim

Alvaro

Miguel

Notora

Kelly

Caroline

Misha

Dasha

Olivia

A124

Kapella

Shani

Moco

Steffie

Clu

Nikita

Paloma

Laura

Tier 3 (150k live viewers)

Diamond Royale Voucher

Universal Fragments

