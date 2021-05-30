3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono in May 2021

Characters are an essential element of Garena Free Fire as they boast unique abilities/skills that majorly influence the gameplay. There are 39 of them present in the game after the OB27 update, which took place back in April.

Users can combine the skills of multiple characters to create combinations (one active and three passive). Many players search for the best combinations to have the edge on the battlefield.

Chrono is the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo and is one of the most prominent choices amongst the community due to his ability.

This article lists the three best character combinations for Chrono in Garena Free Fire.

Note: This article is based on the writer's preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono's Time Turner ability received a significant nerf with the previous OB27 update. However, it is still one of the best characters that the users can utilize in Garena Free Fire.

At the base level, users can create a force field that blocks 600 damages from foes. The movement speed also increases by 5%, and these effects last for three seconds. It has a cooldown duration of 200 seconds.

Meanwhile, the increased movement speed becomes 15%, and the duration of the effects rises to eight seconds at the highest level of Chrono. The time of the cooldown comes down to 170 seconds as well.

Here are the best combinations for Chrono

#1 Chrono + Jota + Jai + Joseph

Jota in Free Fire

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Jota's Sustained Raids replenishes 40 HP per kill using an SMG or Shotgun, but it has a cooldown of five seconds. Thus, the ability could come in clutch and provide users with the much-required HP as they rush onto their foes.

Jai in Free Fire

Raging Reload of Jai automatically reloads the gun's magazine by 45% of its maximum capacity after the users knock down an enemy. However, this is only limited to the weapons of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

Joseph in Free Fire

Finally, Joseph's skill gives the users a 20% increase in their movement and sprinting speed upon taking damage, enabling them to evade/rush the opponents.

#2 Chrono + Dasha + Moco + Maro

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha: Partying On

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Dasha's ability, "Partying On," has numerous benefits that make the character a potent option in combinations. Here are the exact specifics:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recovery time from falls by 80%

Reduce rate of recoil buildup by 10%.

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%.

Moco in Free Fire

Hacker's Eye tags the enemy for five seconds after the players shoot them. The opponent's location is also shared with the teammates, enabling them to decide their next move.

Maro in Free Fire

Maro is one of the most recent additions to the list of characters in Garena Free Fire. His ability increases the damage with distance up to 25% at the max level. Moreover, damage to marked foes upsurges by 3.5%.

#3 Chrono + Shirou + Rafael + Luqueta

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Rafael: Dead Silent

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Upon being shot, Shirou's 'Damage Delivered' ability tags one foe within 80m for six seconds. The first shot on this tagged opponent has 100% more armor penetration. There is a 20-second cooldown on this skill.

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael's ability provides players with a silencing effect while using snipers and marksman rifles. The enemies hit and downed suffer 45% faster health loss.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Hat Trick increases the max HP by 18 with every frag up to 35 HP. Therefore, after killing two opponents, the maximum health of the players would become 235.

All the abilities of the characters mentioned in this are at their maximum level.

