3 best Free Fire Diamonds top up websites and applications

Diamonds are pretty helpful in Free Fire since users require them to purchase most of the exclusive content. Nevertheless, they aren’t free, and to get them, players must spend their own money to get their hands on the in-game currency.

They can be bought through various means, including websites and applications. However, a lot of players are unaware of the steps involved in the purchase of diamonds.

This article discusses three of the best top up websites and applications and how to procure diamonds using them.

Applications to top up Free Fire diamonds

#1 In-game

Players can directly buy diamonds in-game

Players have the option to buy the currency in Garena Free Fire directly. Periodically, several top-up events are also made available by the developers that offer users special rewards for acquiring a specific number of diamonds.

Here are the steps that users can follow to get them via the in-game top up center:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the “Diamond” icon as shown in the given picture:

Step 2: Next, users have to select the required number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Step 3: After a successful purchase, the currency will be added to their Free Fire account.

#2 Games Kharido

Games Kharido (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is among the most prominent and well-known websites amongst Indian users. They provide players with a 100% top up bonus on the first purchase.

Below are the steps to buy diamonds via Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official Games Kharido website. Clicking here will redirect users to it.

Step 2: Click on the “Free Fire” option. Players must log in via any of the two available methods: Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Select the desired top up option and payment method. Once the payment is successfully processed, the diamonds will be credited.

#3 Codashop

Codashop (Image via Codashop)

Similar to Games Kharido, Codashop is another website that is used by a lot of users. Several offers run on the website, which gives the players a better deal.

Following are the steps on using Codashop:

Step 1: Players must head to the official Codashop website here.

Step 2: Then, they are required to tap on the “Free Fire” option and enter their Player ID into the text field.

Step 3: Users can select the payment option and recharge (top up). Diamonds will soon be sent to their accounts upon the completion of the purchase.

