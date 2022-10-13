How to get free gems in Clash of Clans in October 2022

Gems are the premium currency in Clash of Clans, and players can use them for various things within the strategy game. In essence, users can spend it to purchase unique cosmetics, complete upgrades, change names, buy builders, and more.

When it comes to acquiring gems in Clash of Clans, players have many options, both free and paid. Since the majority of the playerbase is made up of free-to-play gamers, they generally search for new ways to get the virtual currency without paying for it. This article discusses the best possible methods to acquire gems for free.

Note: The following list is based on the writer's opinion, and there are several other ways to get gems in Clash of Clans.

Guide on how to get free gems in Clash of Clans

1) Achievements

There are several Achievements available (Image via Supercell)

In Clash of Clans, there are many achievements that players can work towards completing to obtain gems. Individuals will be able to accomplish most of the available ones unknowingly as they continue to play the game.

There are essentially numerous Achievements to complete for the Home Village, Builder Base, and even the Clan Capital. Among the most rewarding Achievements are 'League All-Star,' 'War Hero,' 'Clan War Wealth,' 'Anti-Artillery,' and 'Shattered and Scattered.'

2) Selling Magic Items

Gamers may sell Magic Items to get gems (Image via Supercell)

Users can access a wide range of Magic Items within the game, all of which can be sold to get free gems. Even though it's not a good idea to sell these most of the time, individuals who have them in excess can proceed to exchange and earn the currency if they want to.

One of the most common tricks that users follow is to trade Clan War League Medals for Training Potions or Resource Potions and then sell them to get gems.

3) Removing Obstacles

Gem Box provides 25 gems (Image via Supercell)

Getting rid of obstacles is one of the most-used methods that most users will be aware of. In a nutshell, there will be obstacles frequently added to the base and clearing them out will award gems.

Furthermore, individuals are occasionally given a special obstacle called the "Gem Box," and removing the same offers 25 gems at no cost. As a result, users must never forget about removing the obstacles.

4) Events

Events are added quite frequently (Image via Supercell)

Supercell frequently adds a range of different events to Clash of Clans. They keep players engaged in the game while also providing them with various rewards, which sometimes include gems.

For example, the ongoing event called the "Epic Magic Challenge" rewards 15 gems to every player who achieves a three-star attack on the designated base. In addition, Magic Items are often included in events, and individuals can sell them for free gems.

5) Gem Mine

Gem Mine is one of the Buildings available in Builder Base (Image via Supercell)

Gem Mine is one of the most unique buildings in Builder Base, and as the name suggests, it provides gems. Accordingly, users are advised to take it to the max possible level to get the best benefit of the mine in Clash of Clans.

Listed below are the exact specifics individuals will be able to get at the different levels of the Gem Mine:

Level 1:

Capacity: 10

Production rate per day: 2.16

Level 2:

Capacity: 11

Production rate per day: 2.40

Level 3:

Capacity: 12

Production rate per day: 2.64

Level 4:

Capacity: 13

Production rate per day: 2.88

Level 5:

Capacity: 14

Production rate per day: 3.12

Level 6:

Capacity: 16

Production rate per day: 3.36

Level 7:

Capacity: 18

Production rate per day: 3.84

Level 8:

Capacity: 20

Production rate per day: 4.32

Level 9:

Capacity: 22

Production rate per day: 4.80

Once the mine gets maxed out, users can get over 30 gems per week at no cost.

Disclaimer: Users must never use illegitimate methods to get gems and are recommended to only use the ones officially available within the game.

