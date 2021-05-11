How to get free Gloo Wall skin through Free Fire Ramadan Top Up event

Free Fire offers players a comprehensive range of cosmetics such as skins and costumes. These items are quite appealing and enhance the visual aspect of the game. Players often crave to obtain them, and events are arguably the best way to do this.

Several events for Eid have commenced in Garena Free Fire. And now, the “Ramadan Top Up” has made its way into the title. In this event, users can procure rewards, including free Gloo Wall skin, for topping up the in-game currency.

Free Gloo Wall skin via Free Fire Ramadan Top Up event

A post by Free Fire India regarding the top-up event reads:

Survivors! There are only a few more days left for Eid! Let’s get ready to celebrate Eid with Free Fire with some cool new goodies! Top up from today until the 17th of May, and get your hands on all the goodies!

Users can get their hands on the new Gloo Wall skin via the Ramadan Top Up event, which will be running between May 11th and May 17th.

As stated earlier, users must purchase a certain number of diamonds to acquire the rewards from the event. Here are the specifics:

Gloo Wall - Shamrock Explosion - Top up 200 diamonds

Sports Car - Emerald Flash - Top up 500 diamonds

Ramadan Top Up event in Free Fire

Technically, both the Gloo Wall and Sports Car skin are free as users will be receiving them just by buying diamonds, which they can later use to buy other items.

Here are the steps by which players can buy diamonds and claim the Gloo Wall skin:

Step 1: Users must open Garena Free Fire and tap on the “Diamond” icon present at the top of the screen.

Top up the diamonds

Step 2: Top-up options will appear on the players’ screen. They must make the required purchase.

After that, users will have to claim the rewards manually:

Click the “Ramadan Top Up” tab

Step 3: Tap the “Calendar” icon on the right side of the lobby screen. Next, navigate through the “Events” tab and click the “Ramadan Top Up” tab.

Step 4: Lastly, click on the “Claim” button beside the reward.

