A Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter egg can provide free Juggernog.

Juggernog is the best perk to have in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It boosts the health of players that drink it. Having that for free is huge. That allows for players to buy other important perks and save some money.

Perks increase in cost the more that a Black Ops Cold War Zombies player has bought. Typically, Juggernog should be the first one purchased to get it quick and cheap. Free is as cheap as it gets.

How to get free Juggernog in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The Easter egg for free Juggernog can also net players a free Ray Gun pretty early on in the game. This will set players up for the remainder of their Black Ops Cold War Zombies adventure.

The Easter egg in question is actually the popular Coffin Dance Easter egg. The steps have been covered before, but here is a quick refresher on how to get to the Coffin Dance Easter egg in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

The first step is to get a gun that shoots bullets. A Combat Knife won't do. Players will need to get the power on and build the Pack-a-Punch machine. After that takes place, there will be five orbs around the Particle Accelerator room that will need to be shot.

Advertisement

Image via Activision

When that is complete, Black Ops Cold War Zombies will be transported to the Aether. This time, however, it is to a massive Zombie disco of sorts. The group of Zombies dancing with a crate on their shoulders is the focus.

After being teleported back to the in-game real world, the Zombies will have dropped the crate that was on their shoulders. This is where a little bit of luck is needed. Open the crate and a ton of items will pour out.

Image via Activision

Salvage for upgrades, lethal and tactical equipment items, as well as a free perk and weapon will hit the floor once the crate has been interacted with. Black Ops Cold War Zombies players have noted that Juggernog and a Ray Gun are almost always found within.

There are times where they do not appear and are replaced with something else, so be cautious. If it is important enough to get those two items, simply restart Black Ops Cold War Zombies and try again.