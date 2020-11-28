Black Ops Cold War Zombies has many of the classic Perks available for purchase.

These Perks function differently in Black Ops Cold War Zombies than they do in regular multiplayer. Instead of being assigned to a class, Perks have to be bought.

The more Perks that a player buys, the more costly future ones become. It is essential to buy the important Perks first, then focus on others later if they become necessary.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies players have access to six Perks. From last to first, here are the Perks and the order in which players should buy them.

What order should you buy the Perks in Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Elemental Pop

Image via Activision

Elemental Pop makes its first appearance in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. When acquired, every bullet has a chance to receive a random Ammo Mod. It can be located to the left of the stairs leading up to the Yard in Main Power.

While a fun Perk, Elemental Pop is wholly unnecessary. Do not waste money on purchasing this, unless funds are in abundance and all other Perks have been purchased.

Deadshot Daquiri

Image via Activision

Deadshot Daquiri can be found in the Weapons Lab of Die Maschine in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. This Perk removes weapon sway and automatically locks on to critical hit points of Zombies.

This can certainly be a helpful Perk, but not compared to some others. It is best saved for later, because by the time it is a necessary Perk, players should already have powerful upgraded weapons.

Stamin-Up

Image via Activision

Stamin-Up increases the players run and sprint speed. In Black Ops Cold War Zombies, it can found just outside of the obstruction between the Bedroom and the Crash Site.

Players have adapted a crazy way of moving in Call of Duty. Sprinting, jumping, and sliding will do just fine in evading the Zombies. Stamin-Up is great later on when being overwhelmed, but it is not a must have.

Quick Revive

Image via Activision

Quick Revive is the third best Perk to have in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It reduces health regen and ally revive time by 50%. It is found at the Pond location of Die Maschine.

With the Healing Aura Field Upgrade available, Quick Revive has less usefulness that prior iterations of Zombies. It is still worthwhile though for the players who don't use the Healing Aura. It is much more useful than the prior Perks.

Speed Cola

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War Zombies players can find Speed Cola in the Medical Bay of Die Maschine. This perk increases the reload speed of every weapon equipped. That can be invaluable in the later rounds.

Players should purchase Speed Cola earlier than most other Perks. It helps with putting down Zombies quicker and avoiding being overwhelmed while replacing ammunition.

Jugger-Nog

Image via Activision

Jugger-Nog is the most important Perk in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It should be purchased first by every player in every Zombies attempt. A 50% increase in health will be useful from Round 1 to Round 100.

Jugger-Nog can be found at the Crash Site, next to where the Mystery Box rests in that location. Grab this Perk early. Being able to escape some situations with a bit of extra health where one would normally be downed, is just too good to pass up on.