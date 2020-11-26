Black Ops Cold War Zombies can be played solo, but is best conquered with a full team of four.

Every member of a Black Ops Cold War Zombies squad should have assigned roles. This is the best way to raise the round count and rack up experience. There are only four players against a countless horde of the undead. Squads can divide the map up or stick together.

The weapons used should be diverse. Becoming overwhelmed as the rounds progress in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is a possibility. The right setup for a 4-man team can make those higher and more difficult rounds seem as easy as the ones at the start.

The best setup for a 4-man party in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Designate Roles

Image via Activision

This is the most important part of any setup in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Players need to agree on roles in order to complete certain tasks. Certain players should be tasked with leading away the Zombies and getting rid of them.

Another player should focus on completing any objectives, such as opening doors, clearing debris, building the Pack-a-Punch, and retrieving Wonder Weapons or items to complete the Easter egg.

Split Up the Map

Image via Activision

This is typically the best choice for seasoned teams in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Pack-a-Punch the weapons and pick a section of the map. It can be done in pairs or each player can move somewhere alone.

Pairing up makes it easier for players to get revived if they go down. Having multiple players with the Heal Aura Field Upgrade will make reviving even easier.

The purpose of dividing the team across Die Maschine is to keep one section from being overrun. Players won't have to worry about Zombies from another portion of the map spilling over into their Zombie train.

Weapon Choices

Image via Activision

There are so many weapons that can be picked up in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Players can start with any unlocked weapons, find them on walls, retrieve them from the Mystery Boxes, or snag a Wonder Weapon to do serious damage.

While the Mystery Box is random, it can certainly give the perfect weapon for any situation. If teamed in pairs, there should be one player with a closer ranged one and one player that can handle things from a distance.

Shotguns and rifles work the best outside of the Wonder Weapons or the Ray Gun. Do not underestimate the effectiveness of an LMG, though. In single section setups, players should opt for weapons that can deal quick damage with plenty of ammo.