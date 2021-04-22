How to get free Knockout Loot box and KO Night Champion Belt in Free Fire

While Free Fire has a wide range of attractive items, not all of them are available for free. Players are usually required to shell out diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to obtain them.

Free Fire's developers sometimes introduce top-up events that offer free rewards to players for merely purchasing diamonds. They recently unveiled a new top-up event that provides players with a chance to get the Knockout Loot box and the KO Night Champion Belt.

This article takes a look at how players can obtain the Knockout Loot box and the KO Night Champion Belt in Garena Free Fire.

Obtaining free Knockout Loot box and KO Night Champion Belt in Free Fire

The K.O. Night Top Up event will run from April 22 to April 27. Players will receive exclusive KO Night-themed cosmetic items for purchasing a given number of diamonds during the event.

These items are essentially available for free as players do not need to spend diamonds to obtain them. Instead, they only have to purchase a specific amount of diamonds that can be used later.

Here are the rewards and the respective top-up amounts:

Knockout Loot box: Top up 100 diamonds

KO Night Champion Belt: Top up 300 diamonds

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds and obtain the rewards in the K.O. Night Top Up event:

Step 1: Players first have to top-up the given number of diamonds. To do this, they should tap on the diamond icon.

Step 2: Various options will appear on the screen. Players must select their preferred top-up and make a successful purchase.

Once the top-up is done, diamonds will be credited to the players’ accounts.

After purchasing the required number of diamonds, players have to tap on the confirm button beside the rewards

Step 3: Players should then open the event section and select "K.O. Top Up" from the "Events" tab. They should click on the claim button beside the respective rewards to obtain them.