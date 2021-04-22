How to get free Knockout Swing Baseball Bat skin in Free Fire

Garena recently launched the K.O Night event in Free Fire. The event began on April 17th and will end on May 3rd.

Under the event, players will find a sub-event called "Friends Call Back," which gives players a chance to obtain a free baseball bat skin called the Knockout Swing.

This article will show players how to earn the Knockout Swing baseball bat from the K.O Night event in Free Fire.

How to get the free Knockout Swing baseball bat skin from Friends Call Back sub-event in Free Fire

The Friends Call Back sub-event has not yet begun. It will commence on April 24th and end on April 28th.

In the event, players can invite friends who have been offline for a long time in exchange for some prizes.

As per Free Fire:

"Players who have been offline for an extended period can be called back. Each qualifying player who entered your ID will increase your mission completion progress."

How to call back friends and earn the free baseball bat skin

Here are the steps that players need to follow to earn the free baseball bat skin in the Friends Call Back sub-event:

Step 1: Players should tap on the "Friends" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen. A menu will be displayed.

Step 2: They should then tap on the Call Back tab present in the left corner of the screen. Another menu will be displayed.

Image via Free Fire

Step 3: Next, players need to tap on any of the Call Back options present on the right-hand side of the screen. A list of their social media friends will appear.

Image via Free Fire

Step 4: Players need to tap on the invite option and share the link via any of the preferred social media handles.

Step 5: If the friends enter Free Fire via the link provided by the player, the mission will be completed, and players stand a chance to win the Knockout Swing baseball bat skin for free.

Disclaimer: Since the sub-event has not started yet, this is based on the previous Call Back Friends event that took place in Free Fire during the OB26 update.

