How to get free KO Night Motorbike skin and Skywing Mk1 in Free Fire

The peak day of the KO Night has commenced in Garena Free Fire. Players have the opportunity to collect plenty of exclusive rewards, including the Skywing Mk1, skins, and more, for free.

Players can obtain many of these items by merely logging in for a specific number of days, and two of these rewards are the KO Night Motorbike and the Skywing Mk1.

This article provides players with a guide to obtain the KO Night Motorbike and Skywing Mk1 in Free Fire.

Obtaining KO Night Motorbike and Skywing Mk1 in Free Fire

Motorbike skin

Motorbike – KO Night

Motorbike – KO Night is part of the login reward that users can obtain by just logging in on April 24th, i.e., today. They can follow the steps given below to receive the item.

Tap on the login rewards option

Step 1: They first have to open Garena Free Fire and head to the event interface by tapping on the icon on the right side of the screen.

Press the claim button

Step 2: Players must tap on the ‘Login Rewards’ option and click on the claim button to collect the rewards.

Skywing Mk1

Skywing Mk1 in Garena Free Fire

Skywing Mk1 is the latest equipment that the players can use while jumping from out of the plane. When it is equipped, it will replace the surfboard and parachute. The in-game description states:

“A basic mode. Swift and agile, whoever constructed this must be vastly resourceful!”

It is up for grabs as a cumulative login reward, which means users will have to log in for a specific number of days to acquire it. The list of items along with the requirement is as follows:

Bounty Token Play Card (14d) – Login 1 day

500x Universal Fragments – Login 3 days

2x Pet Food – Login 5 days

Skywing Mk1 – Login 7 days

Users can follow these steps to obtain the Mk1 after logging in for the required number of days:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and open the event section by tapping on the ‘Calendar’ icon

Step 2: Under the K.O Night tab, players have to select the ‘Cumulative Login Reward’ option.

Tap the claim button besides the reward to obtain it.

Step 3: They may tap on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Players have time till April 27th to complete the given requirement and claim the rewards.

