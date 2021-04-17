How to get free KO Night Shock bundle and Skywing Mk1 in Free Fire

KO Night in Free Fire is officially underway and offers users an abundance of free items that can be won from events. The new KO Night Shock Bundle has also been made obtainable as a reward from the Ultimate Fighter event. Another key attraction is the Skywing Mk1 which is part of the login event.

This article provides players with a guide to acquiring these newest items for free in Garena Free Fire.

Obtaining KO Night Shock Bundle and Skywing Mk1 for free in Garena Free Fire

The Ultimate Fighter event will run from April 17th to May 2nd and offer numerous rewards comprising the new exclusive bundle. During this event, players have to complete daily missions to attain the KO Night Fighter Belt and the KO Night Ultimate Belt.

Ultimate Fighter event in Free Fire

These tokens can be collected after match drops, the specifics for which are as follows:

2x KO Night Fighter Belt – April 17 to May 2 (Max 20 daily)

2x KO Night Ultimate Belt – Only on April 24 (Max 20 daily)

1x KO Night Ultimate Belt – April 25 to May 2 (Max 10 daily)

After collecting the tokens, users will have to punch with different methods to defeat enemies. Once defeated, opponents will drop a box that will provide a random reward.

The level 3 Fighter will drop an exclusive KO Night Shock Bundle. Players can also obtain the bundle by defeating seven opponents. Here are the fighter rewards that they can get from the event.

The rewards that are up for grabs

The Skywing Mk1 is up for grabs as a cumulative login reward from April 18th onwards. Players have to log in for a specific number of days to obtain it.

Cumulative login reward

The items, along with their requirements, are the following:

Bounty Token Play Card (14d) – Login 1 day

500x Universal Fragments – Login 3 days

2x Pet Food – Login 5 days

Skywing Mk1 – Login 7 days

