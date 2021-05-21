How to get free legendary FFWS 2021 emote in Free Fire

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore is fast approaching, with the play-ins set to take place on May 28 and the finals scheduled for May 30.

A series of in-game events have been planned around this global tournament, and some of them are already underway.

Various exclusive rewards are up for grabs in these events, with the most prominent one being the FFWS 2021 emote.

The“Peak Day Play Time” event in Free Fire

The FFWS emote is available in the “Peak Day Play Time” event. To obtain the emote, players will have to play Free Fire for a duration of 100 minutes on the peak day, i.e., May 29th.

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the FFWS emote in the event:

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” (events) icon.

Click on the "Calendar" icon

Step 2: They should then navigate through the “FFWS” tab and click on the “Peak Day Play Time” event.

Step 3: Lastly, players should click on the “Claim” button beside the reward to obtain it.

Calendar of events for Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

Garena has also revealed the calendar for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore. Here are the details:

Pet Rumble Missions (May 17th – May 23rd)

Master Showcase (May 17th – May 26th)

Exchange Store 1 (May 21st – May 29th)

Andrews Mission – Reach Global Milestone to Awaken Andrew! (May 21st – June 6th)

Daily Login (May 21st – June 6th)

Pick N’ Win (May 23rd – June 6th)

Aftermatch drop (May 23rd – June 6th)

Login on May 29 only (May 29th)

Peak day play time (May 29th)

Friends Callback (May 29th – June 3rd)

Exchange Store 2 (May 29th – June 6th)

New Mode: Bomb Squad 2.0 (May 29th – June 6th)

