How to get free MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire has witnessed a massive growth in the past few years and has emerged as one of the most prominent choices in the battle royale genre.

Gun skins play a vital role in this fast-paced title as they not only enhance the visual appearance but also buff the specific attributes of the game.

A few days ago, the developers announced a collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo. As part of this collaboration, the in-game persona of the footballer has been introduced. However, it isn't available yet.

Also, multiple new events have been introduced in the game as part of Operation Chrono. The players have a chance to obtain various exclusive in-game items for free, including a permanent MP5 - Cyber Bounty Hunter.

This article provides a step-by-step guide for players to obtain the gun skin.

Getting the MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter skin in Garena Free Fire

MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter

The players are required to collect 10 Red Power Cube tokens to redeem the MP5 - Cyber Bounty Hunter.

The players can obtain the token as a check-in reward

They can collect these tokens as a check-in reward from 15th November onwards. Also, these Red Power Cube tokens will be up for grabs as an "after match drop" on 19th November.

After collecting the required number of tokens, the players can follow the steps given below to claim the MP5 – Cyber Bounty Hunter from 19th December onwards:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the event option.

Step 2: Tap on the Operation Chrono 19/12 tab.

Press on the claim button beside

Step 3: Select the "Hunt with a new gear" option and tap the claim button beside the gun skin to collect the reward.

Apart from this, there are multiple other rewards that the players can get. Here are a few of the free rewards that the players can obtain:

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Obtain it from the Chrono Bounty)

Cyber Bounty Backpack (The players can obtain a backpack when Portal charges reaches 100%)

Cyber Blade (Login on 19th December)

