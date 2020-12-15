RUOK FF's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has seen an incredible rise in its player base and popularity over the course of the past few years. Several players have started content creation and streaming related to the game across numerous platforms.

RUOK FF is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers amongst the community. He is known for his incredible skills and gameplay montages that he uploads on his YouTube channel. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

RUOK FF in Garena Free Fire

RUOK FF is from Thailand, and his Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has been featured in a total of 6607 squad matches and has won 2803 of them, maintaining a win rate of 42.42%. He has killed 31955 foes and has managed a K/D ratio of 8.40.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has appeared in 2571 games and has bettered his foes in 1060 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 41.22%. With 12660 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 8.38.

Lastly, the player has also competed in 1647 solo matches and has a win tally of 502, retaining a win percentage of 30.47%. He has accumulated 6490 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, RUOK FF has 11 squad games to his name and has remained unbeaten in two of them, translating to a win ratio of 18.18%. He has notched up 30 frags, having a K/D ratio of 3.33.

His PC specifications and settings

Core i9 10900KA 5.0GHz

RTX 3090 ROG STRIX

32GB RAM (4266MHz)

Players can check out RUOK FF’s settings in the following video:

His YouTube channel

RUOK started creating content on YouTube around two years ago, and his first video dates back to January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 64 videos and has amassed over 253 million views. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 4.79 million.

His social media accounts

RUOK FF is active on Facebook and Instagram. Here are the links for his accounts:

