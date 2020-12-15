SK Sabir Boss vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Romeo Gamer are two of the biggest names in the Free Fire community and run some of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels. While SK Sabir Boss has 3.15 million subscribers on his channel, Romeo Gamer has 1.29 million subscribers.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26161 squad matches and has triumphed on 8611 occasions, making his win rate 32.91%. He has more than 93100 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The YouTuber has also played 2874 duo matches and has secured 596 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.73%. He has 7803 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss also has 141 wins in 1586 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.89%. With 3220 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 981 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 240 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.48%. He has secured 3313 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.47.

The content creator has also played 7 duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has registered 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.14 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 2 solo matches in the current ranked season.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has played 13676 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 4075 of them, making his win rate 30.52%. He has bagged 42878 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.51.

The popular content creator has 536 Booyahs in 3872 duo games, at a win rate of 13.84%. He has 12723 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Romeo Gamer has also played 4986 solo matches and has won on 820 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.44%. He has eliminated 21078 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.06.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has played 385 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 96 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.93%. He has 1432 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The YouTuber has also played 142 duo matches and has secured 15 victories at a win rate of 10.56%. With 338 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Romeo Gamer also has 19 victories in 164 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.58%. He has racked up 533 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.68.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss is relatively better than Romeo Gamer in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, Romer Gamer has the edge in the solo games. In the duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while Romeo Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

It isn’t possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches as SK Sabir Boss has played very few of them. However, when it comes to the squad games, Romeo Gamer is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate.

