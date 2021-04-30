How to get a free name change card in Free Fire in April 2021

In Free Fire, players usually have to shell out 390 diamonds to change their nickname/IGN. They can also utilize the name change card to alter their name in this battle royale title.

Users can acquire the card from the in-game shop for 39 diamonds or 200 guild tokens. However, spending on diamonds isn't an option for all of them.

Recently, the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 commenced, and the name change card is one of the rewards that users can acquire at no cost.

This article provides players with a guide on getting one for free from this new Free Fire event.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Colonel in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

How to get a free name change card in Free Fire

Milestone rewards of the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7

Players can acquire the name change card for free via the Regional Battle Season 7, which started on April 28th, 2021. It will come to an on May 26th, 2021, and therefore, players have sufficient time to collect the required number of points and acquire the card.

To begin with, players have to select their region. Next, they need to participate in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches (ranked or unranked). A Booyah in the former will ensure 150 points, while second and third place finishes will reward them 150 and 100 points, respectively. Also, every kill in these matches is worth 10 points.

Advertisement

Coming to the Clash Squad mode, a victory will mean 25 points, while a kill is valued at 5 points.

Here is a list of available rewards, along with their requirements

Gold Royale Voucher – 10 Points

100% Exp (7 days) – 1000 Points

Cupid Scar Gun Box – 5000 Points

Name Change Card – 10000 Points

Gloo Wall – Spirit – 20000 Points

After collecting the required number of points, users must claim rewards via the event section by following the steps provided below:

Click on the Calendar icon

Step 1: They can tap on the calendar option and select the ‘Regional Battle S7’ section under the "Events" tab.

Click on the "GO TO" button

Step 2: They must press the "Go To" button and click on "Claim Rewards"

Advertisement

Step 3: Players have to select the name change card and press the claim button.

Also read: 2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more