How to get free Neon Bunnyhead from the Holi event in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers many apparel and costume bundles via special events or the in-game store. Recently, the Holi event was introduced, where players could win exclusive and exciting free rewards by completing various tasks.

This event ended on March 28th, but the spree to win free prizes is still underway. Free Fire announced a new event upon the Holi event's conclusion, called the "Friends Call Back for Holi Festival."

The event promises free headwear, called the Neon Bunnyhead, upon completion of the task. This article shares every detail on how players can complete the event to get this free headwear.

How to win the free Neon Bunnyhead headwear from Friends Call Back event in Free Fire?

This event is dated from March 28th to March 31st, and hence, there is only one day left for players to collect this free prize.

A friend of players who has been offline for an extended period can be re-invited into the game. At least three friends have to log back into the game for them to win the Neon Bunnyhead headwear.

Players can follow these steps to complete the task and invite friends:

Tap on the Friends icon

Step 1: Players need to log into Free Fire and wait for the menu screen to appear. Then can navigate to the 'Friends' icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on the Call Back tab

Step 2: They may tap on the 'Call Back' tab and press on the Call Back option to invite their friends.

Tap on Invite

Step 3: A list of invitees will open. Users can tap on the 'Invite' option and share the message via social media to invite their friends to log in back to the game.

Step 4: After at least three friends of a player successfully log back into the game, they will be able to claim the Neon Bunnyhead headwear as the prize.

