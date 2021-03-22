How to get free Netherworld Troops’ Blade in Free Fire

Garena regularly introduces events to Free Fire. These in-game events provide players with the opportunity to obtain various exclusive items in the battle royale title.

Multiple events related to Holi are currently underway in the Indian Free Fire servers. In one of the events, called Free Holi Reward, players have a chance to claim the Netherworld Troops’ Blade for free.

This article takes a look at how players can get the skin at no cost in Garena Free Fire.

Obtaining free Netherworld Troops’ Blade in Free Fire

Players can redeem the Netherworld Troops’s Blade from the ‘Free Holi Reward’ log-in event. They have to log in to Free Fire on March 29 to get the item for free.

Players have to follow the steps given below to claim the free reward:

Tap on the Calendar icon

Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on Holi Festival 28/3

Step 2: They should then click on the ‘Holi Festival 28/3’ section and press on the ‘Free Holi Reward’ tab.

Free Holi Reward

Step 3: The reward will appear on the screen. Players must tap on the ‘Claim’ button.

The Blade can now be equipped in the ‘Weapons’ section.

Play More Get More event in Free Fire

Another event called ‘Play More Get More’ will be available on March 28. In this event, players will have a shot at obtaining Magic Cube Fragments:

5x Cube Fragment: Play 10 minutes

5x Cube Fragment: Play 30 minutes

10x Cube Fragment: Play 50 minutes

10x Cube Fragment: Play 70 minutes

20x Cube Fragment: Play 100 minutes

