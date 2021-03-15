Fight For Colours event in Free Fire: How to obtain free Punkster Runner bundle, Awakening Shard, gun crates, and more

Garena recently introduced the exclusive Free Fire Holi event: Fight For Colours. The event will keep players engaged for days as it will provide them with a range of exclusive rewards that include the Lvl 8 card, Awakening Shard, Punkster Runner bundle, etc.
This article provides players with a guide to obtain these free rewards from the new Fight For Colours event in Free Fire.
Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?
Fight For Colours event in Free Fire
The Free Fire event began today, i.e., March 15, 2021, and will conclude on March 29, 2021.
During the given time frame, players must complete specific missions listed on the individual nodes of a particular path. This will net them numerous minor rewards, and they'll also be able to progress through it.
It is crucial to note that the users can change their paths according to their preference at any given moment. They must just tap on the starting point of the desired path to change the course, and a pop-up will appear, prompting them to confirm their selection.
The players' progress will be retained throughout the event, i.e., they wouldn’t have to restart a given route when switching back later.
Note: The Punkster Runner Bundle prize will only be available for users on March 28, 2021.
Apart from that, the Holi Battle Check-in event in Free Fire offers the users with legendary gun skin trials every day for a period of seven days.
Different paths and their rewards
Here is a list of all the missions alongside their rewards on each path:
Red path
- Travel 5000m in-game - Gold x200
- Revive 2 Teammates - Armor Crate
- Kill 3 enemies - Bounty Token
- Play any game (3 times) - Universal Fragment x500
- Booyah in BR rank mode - Character Lvl 8 card
Yellow path
- Kill 1 enemy - Gold x200
- Play BR Rank game - Armor Crate
- Survive 7 mins in BR mode twice - Scan
- Play 2 squad BR games - Pet Food
- Win CS rank mode twice - Awakening Shard
Rainbow path
- Play any game - Gold x200
- Kill 5 enemies - Armor Crate
- Survive 7 mins in BR mode twice - Scan
- Booyah in BR mode - Universal Fragment x500
- Deal 2000 damage to enemies - Pet Food
- Win in CS mode twice - Summon Airdrop
- Revive 5 teammates - Punkster Runner Bundle
Blue path
- Play BR rank game - Gold x200
- Revive 2 teammates - Leg Pockets
- Kill 3 enemies - Scan
- Travel 5000m in-game - Universal Fragment x500
- Play with friends twice - 5x Warrior Spirit FAMAS Box x5
Green path
- Play CS rank game - Gold x200
- Survive 7 mins in BR mode - Resupply Map
- Play BR rank game - Bonfire
- Kill 3 enemies - Universal Fragment x500
- Play game with friends twice - 5x Maniac MP40 Box
Also read: Ritik Raj's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more