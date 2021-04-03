How to get free Pet Panther crate and more Free Fire rewards via new watch-to-win event

Garena often introduces new Free Fire events, which give players a chance to win a variety of rewards.

The popular battle royale game recently launched a new watch-to-win event, with many exciting rewards waiting for players.

This article takes a look at the details of this new event and explains how players can get free rewards like Pet Panther Crate from it.

How can players get free rewards from the new watch-to-win event in Free Fire?

The watch-to-win event started on April 2nd and will end on April 4th.

The event requires players to have Booyah!, Garena's exclusive social entertainment application, on their devices.

Players have to watch video clips on the Booyah! app for a total duration of 10 minutes to win free rewards.

Here are the rewards in the event:

Pet Panther Crate

Booyah! tickets

Weapon Royale Vouchers

Players must ensure that they log in to the Booyah! app and link their account to their Free Fire profile to claim the prizes.

Players can follow the steps given below to download, install and log in to the Booyah app:

Step 1: Players must open Google Play Store on their devices and search for "Booyah!"

Install the Booyah! app

Step 2: Players must then tap on the Booyah! app and click on the "Install" option. They can open the app after the installation is successful.

Step 3: Next, players should choose the "Booyah Clips" option and click on the "Enter the App" tab.

Tap on "Profile" and then "Login Now"

Step 4: Players must tap on the "Profile" option and then click "Login Now" to log in with the social media account that is linked to the main Free Fire account.

After linking the account, players will need to watch video clips on the app for 10 minutes. They can then log in to Free Fire again to claim their rewards from the mail section.

