Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream has just dropped and it comes with free Primogems. Players will also surely be pleased with the official announcement of new characters, Eula and Yanfei. To help stack up Primogems, the Livestream also provides new promo codes which players can redeem.

There are three codes that have been given out in Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream. Redeeming them will instantly rewards players with 300 Primogems. However, be warned that the Livestream codes will be expiring pretty soon. Players should redeem these codes as soon as possible.

How to get free Primogems today in Genshin Impact

4BNSD3675J8D

FS6SU367M279

SBNBUK67M37Z

Although the Chinese Livestream came with codes that are unavailable for the global version of Genshin Impact, the Korean Livestream has provides players wit the codes that can be globally redeemed.

These are the three redeem codes from Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream:

The three redeem codes from Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream (Image via miHoYo)

FS6SU367M279: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores 4BNSD3675J8D: 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wits ATPTUJPP53QH: 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

In total, players will obtain 300 Primogems instantly from redeeming these codes. Players who are interested in upcoming codes can also head to this site, which provides up-to-date information about the redeemable codes.

How to redeem Genshin Impact promo codes

Redeem Genshin Impact promo codes in-game

After obtaining the codes, there are two methods players can redeem it.

Redeem codes in-game:

Players can redeem the codes by going to the settings inside the game. Then go to Account > Redeem Codes. Afterward, players can enter the code and press "Exchange".

Redeem through the official site:

Players who are unable to redeem in-game can do so from the official site. First, they will be required to login. Then, players will have to choose the server. Afterward, enter the promo code. After clicking "Redeem", the reward will be sent to their in-game mail.