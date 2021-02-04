Fortnite fans love a good Valentine's Day event, and with the big day rapidly approaching, everyone is wondering what this year's event will be.

Of course, fans love these events because of the free rewards they have to offer. So, for those wondering how to get free rewards in Fortnite from the Valentine's day event, read on.

Fortnite Valentine's Day Event 2021

There is no word about the 2021 Valentine's Event in Fortnite yet, though there have been a few hints and leaks here and there about what players can expect. First, two new NPCs, 43 and 44, arrived with the last update. They are not currently on the island, but fans know they are the Cuddle King and Lovely.

The next hint is the leaked Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Week 11 Challenges, all of which are Valentine's Day themed. The last challenge of week 11 involves finding a valentine for Lovely.

As seen in the video above, a bunch of sprays and emotes have leaked, as well as the knowledge that there will be TWO events for Valentine's Day this year. One of them might be related to Fortnite's Creative mode. With the upcoming 15.40 update, more information should come flooding through the pipes about more cosmetic items and the event itself.

The "Breathless Blades" pickaxe has a "Valentines.2021" source tag, which means we'll most likely get some sort of event challenges in the next update!



The pictures show the possible rewards of the Valentine's Event!



(Thanks to @XTigerHyperX for making me aware of this first!) pic.twitter.com/94e68RoZMH — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 3, 2021

How to get free rewards in Fortnite from the Valentines day event

With the upcoming Fortnite 15.40 update, players will know more about the two suspected Valentine's Day events in 2021 and how to earn their rewards. Completing one or more of the Week 11 Challenges is sure to be involved and participating in some kind of Creative event will be too.

Keep checking back for all the latest information on Fortnite's 2021 Valentine's Day event and the rewards it will have to offer. More details about the event will go up as soon as it is available.