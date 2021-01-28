Fortnite Nintendo Switch Cup: Free "Lovely" Skin, Heart Blast Back Bling, and more

The second edition of the Nintendo Switch Cup in Fortnite has been announced, and it features some amazing rewards. Since this is an event organized by Fortnite Japan, players who own a Nintendo Switch can easily participate in this event.

This event may be available in other regions as well, but there hasn't been confirmation about the same from Fortnite Japan or Epic Games. So it can be assumed that only Japanese participants will be able to participate in the Nintendo Switch Cup in Fortnite.

Fortnite Nintendo Switch Cup event details, rewards, and more

The Nintendo Switch Cup 2 in Fortnite features some cool awards for those who win this event that kicks off 3rd of February at 6 p.m. Japan time. The top 1000 players in the cup will receive the "Lovely" skin and the "Heart Blast" accessory.

Players will be able to play a maximum of 10 matches in the 2-hour window during which the Nintendo Switch Cup will be hosted. Players will have 10 matches to score points.

The official rules and regulations haven't been released yet but will soon be available as per the official tweet.

According to official confirmation, players who can score 8 points will receive the "I Sweets" spray.

For now, these are the awards that have been announced for the Nintendo Switch Cup 2 in Fortnite. That said, these two cosmetic items in Fortnite will, in all likelihood, be region locked unless Fortnite and Epic Games Japan makes this event available to Nintendo Switch players from around the globe.