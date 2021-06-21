How to get free rewards in Free Fire using redeem codes for the Indian server

Characters, gun skins, and other cosmetics are among the most sought-after items in Free Fire. Players seek out ways in which they can acquire these for free of cost.

Out of all the methods, redeem codes are the easiest. They provide a range of rewards from trial gun skins to permanent characters. However, each Free Fire redeem code should be specifically used by players on a dedicated server, not globally.

Due to that, there is no possible way to use the code intended for another region, as players will face an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

A step-by-step guide to using the Free Fire redeem code in the Indian server

Players from the Indian server can follow the steps given below to obtain rewards through the redeem code:

Step 1: There is a specific website designed to use Free Fire redeem codes. Players first need to visit it; they can use the link given below.

Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Sign in through one of the platforms

Step 2: Users must now sign in to their Free Fire ID through the platform they have linked their account. This can include any of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the redeem code

Step 3: Once players have signed in, a text field will appear on the screen. Enter the 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field and press confirm.

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up along with the name of the rewards. In case of unsuccessful redemption, an error message will be displayed.

Step 5: All the rewards will be credited to their account in less than 24 hours of redeeming the code. Players can collect them once they reflect in the mail section.

It is essential to note that guest users cannot use it as it is mandatory to sign in while redeeming the code.

Additionally, each redeem code has a specific usage limit either in terms of the expiry date or the maximum number of users that utilize it. When any set limits have been crossed, an error message will show up, informing users that the code they've been trying to use is either invalid or redeemed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu