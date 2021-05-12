How to get free rewards from Play It Forward Free Fire Ramadan event

Free Fire events are periodically released to give players a chance to obtain a variety of in-game items at no cost.

Events celebrating Ramadan have been live in Free Fire over the last week, offering players an opportunity to get a plethora of free items.

Here are the exact dates of the events:

Rev Up For Raya (May 6 - May 13)

Play It Forward (May 6 - May 16)

Token Collection (May 8 - May 16)

Token Exchange (May 13 - May 16)

Raya Extended Missions (May 14 - May 16)

In the Play It Forward event, players can acquire some exciting rewards, such as the Persia Prowess bundle.

This article takes a look at how players can get free rewards in the Play It Forward event in Free Fire.

Free Fire's Play It Forward event

Play It Forward event in Garena Free Fire

As stated earlier, the Play It Forward event will run between May 6 and May 16. Through this event, players can log in to the game daily and claim a free reward.

They can also use the “Send Gift To Your Friend” option and send a reward to their friends via a link/code.

Players can share a gift with their friends via code/link

Once the respective person uses the link, they will receive the item. Meanwhile, the player who sent the gift will be credited with one share to their accounts.

There are several other milestone rewards that players can obtain by achieving a specific number of shares. This includes the exclusive Persia Prowess bundle, whose redemption begins on May 13, i.e., tomorrow.

Players can use 3 Lemang Tokens for a missing share if they do not have the required number of shares. Tokens can be collected by completing missions.

Complete missions to collect Lemang Tokens

Here are the steps by which Free Fire players can access the Play It Forward event:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Press the Calendar icon

Step 2: They should then click on the “EID 2021” tab and press the “Play It Forward” tab.

Click on the “Play It Forward” tab.

Step 3: Next, players should click on the “GO TO” button.

