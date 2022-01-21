How to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals

The final tournament of the PUBG Mobile 2021 competitive season, the PMGC 2021, begins today. It features 12 best teams from across the world competing for the title and a whopping $3.49 million in prize money.

In addition to rooting for their favorite team, fans may take part in the PMGC in-game event to gain various prizes. Users can get permanent in-game items along with real-life rewards by opening the PMGC Grand Finals Treasure Box.

Steps to get free rewards from PUBG Mobile Global Championship in-game event

Players have to collect PMGC Tokens by completing daily missions like playing a specified number of matches with friends, community spectating, match missions, PMGC Grand Finals Lucky Guess, and more.

Players can obtain in-game items as well as the physical rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Once they have collected enough PMGC Tokens, they can open the PMGC Grand Finals Treasure Box to select one of the three permanent rewards:

PMGC 2021 Set

PMPL 2021 Fall – QBZ

PMGC – Pan

On top of this, users also stand a chance to get one of the physical prizes. The odds of obtaining them are:

Golden Level 3 Helmet Statue: 50 prizes

Golden Pan Statue: 50 prizes

PUBG Mobile Statue: 50 prizes

Google Play or Amazon Gift Card US $1,000: 50 prizes

Google Play or Amazon Gift Card US $10: 10,000 prizes

PMGC 2021 Special Set

Users may participate in the 1M Live Watching Event to be eligible to win OnePlus items and loads of PMGC Tokens if live viewership crosses the 1 million threshold.

Lucky Guess: A Quick Way to Get PMGC Tokens and win other rewards

Players can earn loads of PMGC tokens from the Lucky Guess event (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Throughout the 18 matches of PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, users may bet PMGC Tokens on the faction that wins the most matches, score most points, and the eventual winner, in order to earn even more PMGC Tokens. All three have different odds and thus varying amounts of reward.

If the player's guess is incorrect, they will forfeit their token.

Also, players finishing in the Top 100 Lucky Guess ranking are eligible for additional rewards. The division of rewards in this event are as follows:

Top 1 to 10: PMGC 2021 Special Set, PMGC 2021 Special Cover, PMGC Guess Master, PMGC 2021 Exclusive Avatar Frame

Top 11 to 20: PMGC 2021 Special Set, PMGC Guess Master, PMGC 2021 Exclusive Avatar Frame

Top 21 to 100: PMGC 2021 Special Cover, PMGC Guess Master, PMGC 2021 Exclusive Avatar

Edited by Saman