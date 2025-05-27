How to get free S-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero Season 2

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 will be released on June 6, 2025, officially celebrating the game turning a year old. As such, HoYoverse has organized several anniversary rewards for players to grab, including a free S-Rank agent from the standard banner. Newcomers should consider claiming the freebie to get a head start on their journey into New Eridu.
This guide explains how to get a free S-Rank agent in ZZZ Season 2.
Claiming free S-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero Season 2
Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 isn’t the first time HoYoverse has offered a free S-Rank agent. Harumasa was obtainable in version 1.4 and the subsequent patch, and the claiming process was straightforward. Likewise, you can get one of the following standard S-Rank agents during the first-year anniversary by logging into the game:
- Rina (Electric, Support fighting style)
- Grace (Electric, Anomaly fighting style)
- Koleda (Fire, Stun fighting style)
- Nekomata (Physical, Attack fighting style)
- Soldier 11 (Fire, Attack fighting style)
- Lycaon (Ice, Stun fighting style)
The event page will have all the details regarding the free S-Rank agent and W-Engines rewards. Speaking of which, you can also unlock a new outfit for Belle and Wise by progressing through the main story quest chapter from Season 2.
Which free S-Rank agent to get in Zenless Zone Zero Season 2
1) Rina
Zenless Zone Zero’s Rina is a dedicated support unit for Electric teams, as her kit increases the squadmate’s damage output for a few seconds. She also controls two puppets named Drusilla and Anastella to deal massive damage to targets during combat. When they attack, Rina and her squad members' PEN Ratio increases by roughly up to 30%.
Assuming you are using Electric characters in her team, they will receive a 10% damage increase to their corresponding element.
2) Lycaon
Lycaon’s performance has been consistent ever since he debuted in ZZZ. He is an accessible Stun agent and a strong companion for most Ice DPS, including Hugo. Lycaon is primarily tasked with staggering opponents, making them vulnerable to the damage dealer.
He is extremely efficient at his job and can severely injure targets with the proper build.
3) Grace
In case you have the specified S-Rank agents, consider getting Grace in Season 2. She boasts a fun playstyle and can be paired with other Anomaly specialists to either trigger Shock or Disorder on targets. In fact, you can use Grace and Vivian to efficiently inflict a special effect called Abloom on enemies.
Abloom is a prominent damage source that can be used against elite encounters and bosses.
