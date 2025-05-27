Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 release date and time

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 is set to commemorate the game's first anniversary, and it has an official release date now. HoYoverse has scheduled it for June 6, 2025, which is when the title will also become available on Xbox. The highlight of the patch is the fresh banners that feature Yixuan and Ju Fufu as the playable S-Rank agents.
This article further discusses the release schedule of ZZZ Season 2.
Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 release date, time, and countdown
The Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 will officially release on June 6, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), marking the game’s first anniversary. Therefore, players will want to track the update and access the exciting content it has in store. The launch time could vary based on their location.
In that case, players can refer to the following list, which contains the ZZZ 2.0 release schedule for major regions:
America (June 5, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (June 6, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (June 6, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Here’s a countdown to track the time until ZZZ Season 2 goes live:
Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 banners
The recent Zenless Zone Zero livestream has unveiled the characters and W-Engines featured in the Season 2 banner. Here are the details:
Phase 1
Here are the characters obtainable in the first phase of version 2.0:
- Yixuan (S-Rank): Auric Ink, Rupture
- Astra Yao (S-Rank): Ether, Support
- Pan Yinhu (A-Rank): Physical, Defense
- Pulchra (A-Rank): Pulchra, Stun
The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the following options:
- Qingming Birdcage (S-Rank, Rupture)
- Elegant Vanity (S-Rank, Support)
- Tremor Trigram (A-Rank, Defense)
- Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)
Phase 2
Listed below are the characters from the second half banner:
- Ju Fufu (S-Rank): Fire, Stun
- Caesar (S-Rank): Physical, Defense
- Ben (A-Rank): Fire, Defense
- Corin (A-Rank): Fire, Attack
The signature options of the specified characters will be obtainable from the W-Engine banner:
- Roaring Fur-nace (S-Rank, Stun)
- Tusks of Fury (S-Rank, Defense)
- Big Cylinder (A-Rank, Defense)
- Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack)
