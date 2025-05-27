Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 release date and time

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 is set to commemorate the game's first anniversary, and it has an official release date now. HoYoverse has scheduled it for June 6, 2025, which is when the title will also become available on Xbox. The highlight of the patch is the fresh banners that feature Yixuan and Ju Fufu as the playable S-Rank agents.

This article further discusses the release schedule of ZZZ Season 2.

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 release date, time, and countdown

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 will officially release on June 6, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), marking the game’s first anniversary. Therefore, players will want to track the update and access the exciting content it has in store. The launch time could vary based on their location.

In that case, players can refer to the following list, which contains the ZZZ 2.0 release schedule for major regions:

America (June 5, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (June 6, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (June 6, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Here’s a countdown to track the time until ZZZ Season 2 goes live:

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2 banners

The recent Zenless Zone Zero livestream has unveiled the characters and W-Engines featured in the Season 2 banner. Here are the details:

Phase 1

Yixuan and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the characters obtainable in the first phase of version 2.0:

Yixuan (S-Rank): Auric Ink, Rupture

(S-Rank): Auric Ink, Rupture Astra Yao (S-Rank): Ether, Support

(S-Rank): Ether, Support Pan Yinhu (A-Rank): Physical, Defense

(A-Rank): Physical, Defense Pulchra (A-Rank): Pulchra, Stun

The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the following options:

Qingming Birdcage (S-Rank, Rupture)

Elegant Vanity (S-Rank, Support)

Tremor Trigram (A-Rank, Defense)

Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)

Phase 2

Ju Fufu and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the characters from the second half banner:

Ju Fufu (S-Rank): Fire, Stun

(S-Rank): Fire, Stun Caesar (S-Rank): Physical, Defense

(S-Rank): Physical, Defense Ben (A-Rank): Fire, Defense

(A-Rank): Fire, Defense Corin (A-Rank): Fire, Attack

The signature options of the specified characters will be obtainable from the W-Engine banner:

Roaring Fur-nace (S-Rank, Stun)

Tusks of Fury (S-Rank, Defense)

Big Cylinder (A-Rank, Defense)

Housekeeper (A-Rank, Attack)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.