How to get free Sethos in Genshin Impact 5.7

The main event in Genshin Impact version 5.7 is called "Battle of Imagined Arrays" and features multiple challenges and minigames. By completing these, you can claim rewards such as Primogems, the Crown of Insight, a 4-star Electro Bow character named Sethos, and other items. Sethos is a DPS unit with multiple playstyles, team options, and builds.

The Battle of Imagined Arrays event is available from June 20, 2025, and will stay in-game till July 7, 2025. If you want to claim the free character, you must complete all the event challenges and minigames within this period.

On that note, this article will provide a detailed guide on how to obtain the 4-star character Sethos in the new Genshin Impact version 5.7 event.

How to get free Sethos in Genshin Impact version 5.7 main event

Battle of Imagined Arrays event in version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers of Genshin Impact have officially revealed the rewards obtainable from the various challenges and minigames in the Battle of Imagined Arrays event. By completing these tasks, you can obtain special items such as the Crown of Insight and also invite the 4-star character Sethos to your party.

To obtain rewards in the main event of version 5.7, you will need to get special points called Speculative Records. These can be collected by completing various stages of the Companion Caper Chronicles and Fruit Supplement Survey minigames. If you manage to accumulate 7500 Speculative Records, you can invite Sethos to your party.

Furthermore, you can claim various items after reaching a certain number of special points during this event. These are the rewards that you can claim after collecting different milestone amounts of Speculative Records:

Collect a total of 1500 Speculative Records: 70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wit, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wit, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore. Collect a total of 3000 Speculative Records: 70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Philosophies of Admonition, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Philosophies of Admonition, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore. Collect a total of 5000 Speculative Records: 70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore. Collect a total of 7500 Speculative Records: 70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Philosophies of Praxis, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Sethos.

70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Philosophies of Praxis, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Sethos. Collect a total of 10000 Speculative Records: 70 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 1 Crown of Insight, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

However, some stages in the Companion Caper Chronicles and Fruit Supplement Survey minigames will be time-gated. You will have to wait a few days before you can unlock all stages for these minigames. Once you have accumulated enough Speculative Records, make sure to claim your free Sethos before the v5.7 main event ends on July 7, 2025.

