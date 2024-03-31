How to get free Shovels in Monopoly Go Spring Treasures

Tycoons are currently looking for different ways to get free Shovels in Monopoly Go. This is because the first digging adventure minigame of the new Monopoly Go season arrived on March 30, 2024. However, finding enough Shovels is a tedious task for tycoons, especially beginners. While Scopely has introduced these new event-exclusive tokens for minigames, instead of using old Pickaxe tokens, the locations where you can find free Shovels in Monopoly Go haven't changed much.

This article aims to help beginners find these event-exclusive tokens easily.

Use these tips to find free Shovels in Monopoly Go Spring Treasure

While you may have to make efforts to find these free Shovels in Monopoly Go, developer Scopely usually provides ways to get them easily. If you stay mindful, you can also find these places yourself.

Quick Wins

Quick Wins can help you earn these tokens easily (Image via Scopely)

You can earn many free Shovels in Monopoly Go by completing the tasks mentioned in Quick Wins. Scopely asks tycoons to complete some simple tasks, like destroying other players' buildings or landing on specific tiles. Completing these tasks will earn you free Shovels during the Spring Treasures event.

Participating in different events and tournament

You can also earn free Shovels in Monopoly Go by participating in different in-game events and tournaments. Scopely regularly introduces amazing events and tournaments. You can complete milestones of these events and tournaments to earn rewards.

When the duration of such events and tournaments overlaps with special events like Spring Treasures, completing milestones often rewards you with free-event-exclusive tokens. You can check which events and tournaments are currently live in the game from our Monopoly Go daily event schedule.

Spring Treasures event

You can get free tokens by completing different milestones of the Spring Treasures event as well (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Spring Treasure event also provides free Shovels as rewards for completing different milestones of the event. Follow our article to learn about all Spring Treasure event rewards and more.

Free gifts from the shop

The in-game shop brings a free gift every eight hours. During special events, these gift boxes often contain event-exclusive tokens to help you complete events faster. Check out the in-game shop every eight hours, and you could get some more free Shovels there.