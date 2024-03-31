Monopoly Go: Spring Treasures rewards, schedule, and more

Sophie has brought a new Spring Treasures adventure for the tycoons in Monopoly Go. You can gather event-exclusive tokens and use them to unearth some lost treasures from Spring to collect amazing rewards. The first digging minigame of the new Monopoly Go Season (Making Music) has raised the level of excitement in the community since going live on March 30, 2024.

This article brings the complete schedule for Monopoly Go Spring Treasures minigame, all its milestones, and rewards.

All Monopoly Go Spring Treasures rewards, and more

Dig up the grids to unearth hidden treasures in the game (Image via Scopely)

As predicted in our Monopoly Go daily schedule article, the Spring Treasures event went live on March 30, 2024, and will be live until April 4, 2024.

The minigame brings 20 milestones for players to complete, and completing each milestone will earn you lucrative rewards.

Here are some of the exclusive rewards you can get from this event (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the milestones and their rewards:

First milestone: 25 free dices

Second milestone: In-game cash rewards

Third milestone: 75 free dices

Fourth milestone: 200 free dices, Yellow Sticker Pack (two-star), in-game cash rewards

Fifth milestone: in-game cash rewards

Sixth milestone: 150 free dices

Seventh milestone: in-game cash rewards

Eighth milestone: 200 free dices

Ninth milestone: 10 Shovels (event-exclusive token), 400 free dices, in-game cash rewards

10th milestone: Pink Sticker Pack

11th milestone: 300 free dices

12th milestone: Tree Trunk Shield Skin, Five Shovels, in-game cash rewards

13th milestone: 350 free dices

14th milestone: Blue Sticker Pack

15th milestone: 400 free dices

16th milestone: Garden Gnome tokens

17th milestone: 15 Shovels

18th milestone: 500 free dices

19th milestone: in-game cash rewards

20th milestone: 2.5K free dices, Purple Sticker Pack, in-game cash rewards

The Spring Treasures event brings more than 4K free dice, plenty of in-game cash rewards, sticker packs, a returning Shield skin, and more.

How to win more in Monopoly Go Spring Treasures event?

The latest digging minigame event brings plenty of rewards for you. However, you need to remember some small tips to increase your chances.

Save up dice rolls: Dice rolls are among the most crucial assets in the title. Since you will need a lot of them to complete the Monopoly Go Spring Treasures event, be sure to save up as many dice rolls as possible for better results. Follow our article to earn more dice rolls in the game for free.

Roll multipliers: Roll multipliers are another amazing feature to help you win more in this event. Using roll multipliers can increase your earnings in this title. However, you must learn the best tips to use roll multipliers to get the best results.