How do you get free skins in Free Fire

Free Fire is a top-rated, and one of the most played, battle royale game on the mobile platform. The game also offers various attractive skins, which players crave and wish to get at any cost.

Usually, these skins can be purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds, the in-game currency of Free Fire. However, not every player can afford to pay for diamonds, which need to be bought with real money. As a result, many players look for alternative ways to get skins for free.

In this article, we will discuss various ways in which you can get free skins in Free Fire.

How to get free skins in Free Fire?

#1 Events

The new 'Perm Gun Skin Check In' event

In-game events are the simplest ways to get free skins in Free Fire, and are frequently added to the game. In one recent event, 'Perm Gun Skin Check In', players will receive 'Groza-Winterlands', 'M14-Winterlands', 'SPAS12-Winterlands' and 'MP40-Winterlands' for just logging in on specified days.

#2 Redeem codes

Redemption site (Picture Source: reward.ff.garena.com/)

Garena releases unique codes on their social media handles through which users can get various exclusive skins. These codes have to be used in the official redemption centre. Note: Players need to use these redeem codes before they expire.

#3 Elite Pass

Players can get various skins from the free version of the pass

Even free versions of the elite pass provide players with an excellent opportunity to get multiple skins. Users, however, have to complete numerous missions to collect badges, after which they can claim several rewards depending on the number of badges won.

These are few ways in which users can get skins for free in Free Fire. They should not fall for Lulubox or any third-party applications to get cosmetics, as these are prohibited and can lead to permanent bans. Also, players should not use tools like diamond generator, since it is also illegal and will lead to a permanent ban.

